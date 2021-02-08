LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Notice the ribbons for 'who' they are

On behalf of the local ministers in the area, and especially the efforts of Morning Star Holy Church and the Rev. Tyler Milliner, I am writing to ask that the community please be aware of the yellow ribbons that have been placed around the area as a reminder of those we have lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each ribbon represents a dearly loved member of a family -- and in many cases, a church family -- who has lost a valuable member of the church and the community.

We know that God binds the wounds of the broken-hearted. He is in the business of separating griefs and bearing burdens. Psalm 147:3 says, "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." Likewise Psalms 34:18 says, "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted; He saves the contrite in spirit."

As members of the Ministerial Association of Martinsville and Henry County, it is our prayer that you find solace in the memories of your loved ones and in the promise of Jesus that he will draw near to those who draw near to him. When you see a yellow ribbon, may you be reminded that our hearts and our prayers uplift you all in the love of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit at this difficult time.