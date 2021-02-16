LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Political position posing in biblical doctrine

I just read the so-called "religious" article by Caleb Robertson ("MY WORD: The Bible and the death penalty," Feb. 8). It was actually a political diatribe that brazenly favored one political party over another. Aside from that, his biblical reasoning ranges from flawed to highly selective. Romans makes no specific mention of capital punishment. In fact it indicates that the authority to decide punishments resides with the "governing authorities." In Virginia, that would be our governor. As for the books of Moses (and the rest of the Old Testament), death is the favored punishment for a variety of offenses. For example, I expect that Mr. Robertson would not favor executing his fellow Christians who may have committed adultery, which includes, per Jesus' own words, remarriage after divorce. By the way, Romans 13:6 indicates that you should happily pay all of your taxes, given that it is God's will. Maybe he should write his next column on that.