LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ready to take action to get vaccinated

To the editor:

I was more than furious when I saw the pictures and read the article about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Martinsville Speedway ("500+ get shots at speedway," Feb. 21).

My husband is 89 years old, and I am on antibiotics daily because I am prone to pneumonia. We have registered and re-registered five times with the health department and have not received one phone call to get vaccinated.

At this juncture, I am very strongly considering a big lawsuit against the Prevention Advisory Committee for discrimination. For people who really know me, they know I do not mince words. I take action.

JOANNA “JODY” BARNES

Collinsville