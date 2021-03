To the editor:

I so enjoyed reading the article about Miss Ruth Pace, a legend in Martinsville ("'She would give her all to you'," Sept. 20).

I was fortunate to have been a student of Miss Pace's at Martinsville High School (Mavahi Class of 1957) and sang in the Cathedral Choir under her direction. I can’t say enough about the positive influence she had on me.

She is one in a million. If possible, please give her my fond regards.

PHYLLIS POLK LISCUM

Philadelphia