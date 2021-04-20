LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Schools' reversion process doesn't sound equal

To the editor:

In December 2019, the Martinsville City Council in the majority voted for reversion. An article about “Martinsville City School Board begins private talks about reversion, which could merge school districts” ("Schools talk reversion -- in private," April 14) reported that the cost of the merger between Martinsville and Henry County school districts could reduce their cost by $2 million by laying off 33 Martinsville school teachers and five central office administrators.

This statement singled out Martinsville teachers, and if accurate, some Henry County teachers will not be subject to layoffs. Also, Martinsville teachers with more experience and seniority could be discriminated against in hiring because they were not Henry County teachers. It is obvious that they have not heard of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which sends out letters of possible violations.

These talks are being conducted in private, ignoring the requirements that if three or more board members are together it becomes an official board meeting, which should result in meeting minutes and should be made available for public access. These private talks are in violation of the rules of transparency.