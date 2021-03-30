 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Second Amendment needs common sense
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Second Amendment needs common sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I am a firm believer in the Second Amendment. People have the right to keep and bear arms. I get it.

I also get it that the preamble to the Constitution assures domestic tranquility and promotes the general welfare. Law-abiding citizens and level-headed people respect the Second Amendment, and they would not disrespect its intent.

I do not see as infringement that orderly records be kept of who has arms – type, quantity, etc. It is not an invasion of privacy; it is a protection against theft or misuse by another person. This is why we have driver licensing, car tags and registration.

People who do not have malice in mind should have no problem. If you are mentally unbalanced or criminally minded or suddenly out of control, that should void your right to bear arms.

I agree that no laws are going to keep the criminal, terroristic or mentally unbalanced from doing evil with a weapon. It does however, become easier to track them if we have records of gun purchases, serial-numbered weapons or have a record of armament activity.

The Second Amendment is not going to be taken away. It will never be repealed. It is as important as freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Our Founders made it simple; we made it complicated. The amendment was written when arms and information technology was unknown. So many moments in our nation’s history have driven attitudes.

Back the Second Amendment with the same enthusiasm that you seek “domestic tranquility” and the “general welfare” to “establish justice” from the preamble to the Constitution. It should not be political; it should be common sense to save lives.

JOHN REHDER

Ridgeway

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MY WORD: Give me liberty, or give me death
Letters

MY WORD: Give me liberty, or give me death

Editor’s note: Tuesday, March 23, marks the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s famed “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” speech to the Second Virginia Revolutionary Convention, which met at St. John’s Church in Richmond. We share this excerpt:

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward
Letters

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward

With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert