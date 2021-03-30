LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Second Amendment needs common sense

To the editor:

I am a firm believer in the Second Amendment. People have the right to keep and bear arms. I get it.

I also get it that the preamble to the Constitution assures domestic tranquility and promotes the general welfare. Law-abiding citizens and level-headed people respect the Second Amendment, and they would not disrespect its intent.

I do not see as infringement that orderly records be kept of who has arms – type, quantity, etc. It is not an invasion of privacy; it is a protection against theft or misuse by another person. This is why we have driver licensing, car tags and registration.

People who do not have malice in mind should have no problem. If you are mentally unbalanced or criminally minded or suddenly out of control, that should void your right to bear arms.

I agree that no laws are going to keep the criminal, terroristic or mentally unbalanced from doing evil with a weapon. It does however, become easier to track them if we have records of gun purchases, serial-numbered weapons or have a record of armament activity.