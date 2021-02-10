LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Social media, DC need cleaning up

To the editor:

The happening at the Capitol appears to me to be a freedom of those fed up with the Fed and freedom of speech. All people have freedom of speech, I thought under the Constitution . But if you express the truth, depends on who you are. I’m referring to Twitter removing Donald Trump.

If we want to unite this country we need to cancel or close down Twitter, Facebook and all the computerized social media. They are the main problem in this country today. Too many people know too much about each other, and also there’s a lot of violent stuff that people believe and try to do. You can learn how to make a bomb, but the president can’t say what he thinks is right.

The whole place in Washington needs a good cleaning and sanitizing. There are as many thugs in government as there are in the real world. They commit their crimes with a pen or pencil and money they take from bribes.

JUDY M. REYNOLDS

Chatham