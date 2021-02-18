LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some changes in laws that might help us

To the editor:

Here are some changes I would like to see happen in this country before it’s totally gone down the tubes.

When I was in high school in my senior year in my government class, I was taught that a democracy was a government for the people and by the people. What kind of a democracy do we now have?

It appears to me that a few officials elected by the people make all the decisions, most of them wrong, and dictate to us what we are going to do. We don’t really have much say-so. Well, I have a few laws I would like to be changed: