LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some changes in laws that might help us

To the editor:
Here are some changes I would like to see happen in this country before it’s totally gone down the tubes.
When I was in high school in my senior year in my government class, I was taught that a democracy was a government for the people and by the people. What kind of a democracy do we now have?
It appears to me that a few officials elected by the people make all the decisions, most of them wrong, and dictate to us what we are going to do. We don’t really have much say-so. Well, I have a few laws I would like to be changed:
- Anyone running for a political office should take an IQ test.
- Any person who wants to come to this country legally should prove that they would be an asset to this country, not a liability to taxpayers. They should not flood here to get all the free stuff they are promised so Democrats can keep getting re-elected. How stupid and corrupt. If you get enough illegal immigrants, we will become a third-world country. That seems to be what the Obama and Biden administration want.
- Quit paying people in this country not to work and furnish food stamps and free health care. I’m not talking about the disabled.
- Our minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. We import workers and pay them $10 or $12 or more per hour. Somebody needs to be checked by a mental health doctor if they think that’s the right thing to do.