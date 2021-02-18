 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some changes in laws that might help us
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some changes in laws that might help us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Here are some changes I would like to see happen in this country before it’s totally gone down the tubes.

When I was in high school in my senior year in my government class, I was taught that a democracy was a government for the people and by the people. What kind of a democracy do we now have?

It appears to me that a few officials elected by the people make all the decisions, most of them wrong, and dictate to us what we are going to do. We don’t really have much say-so. Well, I have a few laws I would like to be changed:

  1. Anyone running for a political office should take an IQ test.
  2. Any person who wants to come to this country legally should prove that they would be an asset to this country, not a liability to taxpayers. They should not flood here to get all the free stuff they are promised so Democrats can keep getting re-elected. How stupid and corrupt. If you get enough illegal immigrants, we will become a third-world country. That seems to be what the Obama and Biden administration want.
  3. Quit paying people in this country not to work and furnish food stamps and free health care. I’m not talking about the disabled.
  4. Our minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. We import workers and pay them $10 or $12 or more per hour. Somebody needs to be checked by a mental health doctor if they think that’s the right thing to do.

But the American people won’t speak up, and they keep voting for the same people. If you keep voting for the same thing over and over, you get the same results, which usually ends to wind up a zero.

JUDY M. REYNOLDS

Chatham

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert