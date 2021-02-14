LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some good thoughts for Joe Biden's plans

To the editor:

It is so good to hear that President Joe Biden is going to take care of my mortgage, provide food for my children, health care for all, support to the authoritarian regime in Iran, support for the authoritarian regime in Venezuela and a path for any sad soul that can make the trek to America.

It’s too bad that the energy workers will have to retrain. And small businesses will close down. Joe and Kamala Harris have a plan. I hear there is good money to be made at McDonalds. Maybe there is hope for pipe fitters and welders. China is back in business. I’m sure there will be jobs.

That mean old Trump is gone. We’ll figure out how to pay for Joe's plans somehow. I just hope I can afford the gas prices.

Since no one that voted for sleepy Joe has said anything positive, I thought he needed an uplifting voice.

PATRICK RUSMISEL

Martinsville