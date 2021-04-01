LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some programs help people who need help

To the editor:

Every time a Democrat gets elected to the White House, you can bet your boots Republicans are going to start talking about their "fear of socialism" and of course gas prices rising. It is as regular as the sun coming up or the tide coming in. It's happened as far back as I can remember. It is a rallying cry: Drill, baby, drill! No to socialism! Gas prices!

When President Obama was elected, the previous Republican administration had increased the debt by 100%. President Obama's administration increased the debt by 78%. These two presidents were in office for 8 years each. The previous ex-president managed to increase the debt almost 50% in just 4 years. During all of these presidents' tenures, they averaged spending about 7 cents of every tax dollar on safety-net programs, the kind of programs that spur the word socialism. All of these administrations managed to spend about 25 cents of every tax dollar on defense.