LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some programs help people who need help

To the editor:
Every time a Democrat gets elected to the White House, you can bet your boots Republicans are going to start talking about their "fear of socialism" and of course gas prices rising. It is as regular as the sun coming up or the tide coming in. It's happened as far back as I can remember. It is a rallying cry: Drill, baby, drill! No to socialism! Gas prices!
When President Obama was elected, the previous Republican administration had increased the debt by 100%. President Obama's administration increased the debt by 78%. These two presidents were in office for 8 years each. The previous ex-president managed to increase the debt almost 50% in just 4 years. During all of these presidents' tenures, they averaged spending about 7 cents of every tax dollar on safety-net programs, the kind of programs that spur the word socialism. All of these administrations managed to spend about 25 cents of every tax dollar on defense.
Those 7 cents go to individuals and families facing hardship, including the refundable portions of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which assist low- and moderate-income working families; programs that provide cash payments to eligible individuals or households, including Supplemental Security Income for the elderly or disabled poor and unemployment insurance; various forms of in-kind assistance for low-income people, including SNAP (food stamps), school meals, low-income housing assistance, child care assistance; help in meeting home energy bills; and various other programs such as those that aid abused or neglected children.
If we wiped out those programs, it would increase the weekly pay of a person making $500 per week to less than $7.
No matter what side of the aisle you are on, do you really want to do that? Perhaps so. If you are successful in getting these programs eliminated and are making the money as described above, enjoy the additional $7.
JEFFREY BELCHER
Sunset Beach, N.C.
The writer is a former resident of Martinsville.