LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The explanation about capital 'B' appreciated

To the editor:

Great piece, today by Steven Doyle ("Why we capitalize B in Black," Feb. 14). I had been trying to form a cogent response to this question (why the cap B?) as I have begun to hear it more and more.

In fact, as a fairly progressive Oregonian who married into the South, I also will admit I have reservations about the usage of a capital, as it seems to promote division unwittingly when we need more cohesion.

I very much appreciated Doyle's words as they gave me a new lens through which to understand the reasoning behind the capital B, and in particular I appreciated his conclusion. Wouldn’t it be nice...

COURTNEY ALEXANDER DODSON

Danville