LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The polarization won't be ending

To the editor:

When Joe Biden says he wants to unite America, it seems so ironic, when we Trump supporters have been called every name in the book, other than, of course, Patriots. The media has been constantly bashing President Trump for everything and giving him little to no credit for any accomplishments.

We have millions of people out here who recognize this and are angry and frustrated about how he and his family have been treated with complete disdain. This is not going to go away by a 47-year career politician telling us that he is going to unite America. Yes, he has the support of liberals that many conservatives feel are misguided, wrong, brainwashed and don't want to hear any speech that does not conform to their agenda. We may be forced to live under liberal rule, but rest assured it won't be a united country.

Many of us believe that we are at a crossroads in this country, where if you were a Trump supporter or conservative you will be eventually silenced. We see the mainstream media as a biased machine that highlights any mistakes that the police make and have little regard for any conservative. All of this combines to make millions of us out here very angry . But political polarization is only going to get worse.