LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The viral threat to take away our personal power
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The viral threat to take away our personal power

To the editor:

At the end of Carol Meyer's letter about COVID-19 ("We should be inspired by these words," March 30), she said step up and play it responsibly. I do not disagree with that remark, but U hope that she, all of the Bulletin readers and our governor will do likewise.

Her letter quoted John Donne, a soldier and poet. Let me quote from Dr. Scott W. Atlas, who is the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He earned his MD from the University of Chicago School of Medicine and served for 14 years as professor and chief of neurology at Stanford University Medical Center.

From July to December of 2020 he served as special adviser to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. In his excellent Treatise on the Coronavirus, Dr. Atlas further stated, and I quote " The Pandemic has been a tragedy no doubt. But it has exposed profound issues in America that threaten the principles of freedom and order that we citizens have often taken for granted. First, I have been shocked by the exertion of unprecedented power by the government, closing businesses, schools and churches, mandating behavior and suspending freedoms. Second, I was stunned and frightened at the acquiescence of the American people to such destructive , and wholly unscientific rules, and mandates."

Our nation is being enslaved to unscientific losses of freedom by a power-hungry, unbridled, unchallenged government. Only God can help us. We need to pray today.

JAMES THOMAS

Bassett

