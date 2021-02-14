LETTER TO THE EDITOR: These classmates show their true class

To the editor:

I am a graduate of Magna Vista High School and a past resident of Martinsville/Henry County. Our graduating class was the first class to attend all four years at the new school. We were a combination of Carver and Drewry Mason students and had no issues with the transition to one united school.

It was a time when Martinsville was booming, and the factories were churning, and if you wanted to work, you worked. While in Martinsville, I had the pleasure of going to school from kindergarten to graduation with some great classmates and teachers.

Recently, I lost my home because of fire. It was and has been one of the hardest times of my life and occurred in a city where i had no family. Unexpectedly, i was recently contacted by one of my classmates, who stated that they were sending a donation to help out because of the loss. I was told that a Zoom call had occurred, and they all had gotten together. It was unexpected and a very sweet gesture.

Cheers to all of my classmates. We were the first class, and you showed you are still first class to this day. I appreciate the lifelong friendships and wish you all nothing but the best.

JASON JOYCE

Atlanta