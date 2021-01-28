LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Those who endorsed 'big lie' will get a pass

To the editor:

I commend this newspaper’s brave editorial that requested the resignations of U.S. Representatives Morgan Griffith and Bob Good. ("OUR VIEW: Rep. Griffith, Good, please resign," Jan. 10).

These congressmen, along with some 140 others, endorsed the “big lie” told by Donald Trump and his allies that the recent presidential election was somehow “stolen” or a “fraud.” As former judge Martin Clark pointed out on the same page (MY WORD: "A ‘self-serving’ ‘peacocking politician'") , virtually all the lawsuits complaining of election “irregularities” brought by Trump were rightfully dismissed or thrown out by both Republican and Democratic appointed justices.

Likewise, various state officials of both parties and Trump’s own attorney general denied any significant “fraud” in the electoral process.

When elected officials like Mr. Griffith and Mr. Good ignore all these findings, not to mention so much other unprincipled behavior by their president and his minions, they contribute to the mistrust and the general ignorance of the public about how the recent elections were conducted and verified. To think that their actions would not tend to further increase the chance of violence, such as the attack on the U.S. Capitol, is naive.