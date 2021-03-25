 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thoughts on vaccine, weapons and death
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thoughts on vaccine, weapons and death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I got my COVID-19 vaccine a couple weeks ago, and I’m so glad I did. If any of you are hesitating about getting it, please, put your worries aside. After all, didn’t the polio vaccine work decades ago, eliminating polio from most of the world?

Another thought: The recent mass shooting in Colorado. Shaking my head, shaking my damn head. No 21-year-old should ever be able to purchase an AR rifle, an assault weapon. What was he planning on doing with it? Kill innocent people? We don’t need to change the Second Amendment, just ban this military weapon from civilians.

Last but not least: Virginia has abolished the death penalty. Hallelujah! Now, if our governor will pardon the Martinsville Seven!

PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward
Letters

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward

With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!

MY WORD: Give me liberty, or give me death
Letters

MY WORD: Give me liberty, or give me death

Editor’s note: Tuesday, March 23, marks the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s famed “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” speech to the Second Virginia Revolutionary Convention, which met at St. John’s Church in Richmond. We share this excerpt:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert