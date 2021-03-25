LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thoughts on vaccine, weapons and death

To the editor:
I got my COVID-19 vaccine a couple weeks ago, and I’m so glad I did. If any of you are hesitating about getting it, please, put your worries aside. After all, didn’t the polio vaccine work decades ago, eliminating polio from most of the world?
Another thought: The recent mass shooting in Colorado. Shaking my head, shaking my damn head. No 21-year-old should ever be able to purchase an AR rifle, an assault weapon. What was he planning on doing with it? Kill innocent people? We don’t need to change the Second Amendment, just ban this military weapon from civilians.
Last but not least: Virginia has abolished the death penalty. Hallelujah! Now, if our governor will pardon the Martinsville Seven!
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville