LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Turn off those who don't cover all stories

Letter writer Patrick Rusmisel is onto something ("What happened to victims at the Capitol?" March 4). We all know the phrase: "All politics is local." That is true. In my opinion all media are local as well. I loyally watched my local news (WDBJ7, WSLS) my entire life. Not anymore. I've decided to turn them off for good.

These local stations push the almighty progressive narrative on all subjects. Of all the blazing hypocrisies our national and local media use against Republicans is political violence. Here are some questions our local reporters need to answer: Why are random attacks against citizens who wear MAGA hats not reported? Why did some not mention Sen. Rand Paul and his wife being surrounded by a mob in Washington? Protestors locked federal agents in in their building and tried to set fire last summer, and some media did not report it.