LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccination process has been a hot mess

To the editor:
President Biden says we should expect all willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of July. That simplification is misleading.
To date local vaccine management has been a hot mess, as in many, if not most, localities in the country. But it’s about to get more complex. To date vaccine has been mostly a yes/no issue. Consider the following complexities:
- One manufacturer has submitted an update to its vaccine for review. Who should get that?
- Manufacturers of existing vaccines is considering booster shots to better protect again variant strains, of which there are about 4,000 at last count. Who should get these?
- Periodic booster shouts, like the ones we get for flu, may be required as early as June - six months after the first Pfizer vaccine dosages.
Keeping track of all this requires a database that may violate HIPPA regulations. I hope our leaders are getting up to speed. There’s no time to lose.
VINCE STONE
Martinsville