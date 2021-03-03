LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccination process has been a hot mess

To the editor:

President Biden says we should expect all willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of July. That simplification is misleading.

To date local vaccine management has been a hot mess, as in many, if not most, localities in the country. But it’s about to get more complex. To date vaccine has been mostly a yes/no issue. Consider the following complexities:

One manufacturer has submitted an update to its vaccine for review. Who should get that? Manufacturers of existing vaccines is considering booster shots to better protect again variant strains, of which there are about 4,000 at last count. Who should get these? Periodic booster shouts, like the ones we get for flu, may be required as early as June - six months after the first Pfizer vaccine dosages.

Keeping track of all this requires a database that may violate HIPPA regulations. I hope our leaders are getting up to speed. There’s no time to lose.

VINCE STONE

Martinsville