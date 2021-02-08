LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine organizers deserve praise

To the editor:
The Henry County Public Safety Department, including the sheriff's office, fire, EMS and first responders, and West Piedmont Health District personnel recently conducted a COVID-19 vaccination program at Magna Vista High School. This was an outstanding professional operation that should make all involved very proud.
As very senior citizens, my wife and I wish to thank all involved including all the behind-the-scenes support staff. Henry County can be very proud of the professionalism and personal consideration and kindness of their public support people. You all make Virginia proud.
LB AND JANIS HAGEN
Martinsville