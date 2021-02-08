LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine organizers deserve praise

The Henry County Public Safety Department, including the sheriff's office, fire, EMS and first responders, and West Piedmont Health District personnel recently conducted a COVID-19 vaccination program at Magna Vista High School. This was an outstanding professional operation that should make all involved very proud.

As very senior citizens, my wife and I wish to thank all involved including all the behind-the-scenes support staff. Henry County can be very proud of the professionalism and personal consideration and kindness of their public support people. You all make Virginia proud.