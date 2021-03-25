LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are moving toward socialism

To the editor:

This has been mentioned in other letters, but never has it been as evident as what is occurring in this country today.

In 1966, there were two Columbia University husband-wife professors named Richard Cloward and Frances Piven. They published an article that promoted the idea that welfare was used by the rich and ruling classes to control and further weaken the poor.

They wrote that the way to achieve justice would be through redistribution of income (always a Democratic talking point) and a guaranteed annual wage (a concept that has been more recently promoted by newly elected liberal politicians). Chaos will be created by demonstrations, protests and threats of violence until local governments turn desperately to the federal government for aid and assistance. Cloward told The New York Times in 1970 that poor people could only advance "when the rest of society is afraid of them."

The Democrats have finally elected enough ultraliberal politicians that they can begin instituting the Cloward-Piven strategy. They are bringing in masses of poor to overwhelm and bankrupt our welfare system. After already having passed a nearly $2 trillion "stimulus" bill, they are now looking at spending another $3 trillion in a supposed infrastructure package.