LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We can't look the other way on immigration issues

To the editor:

We all see what is happening on the Southern border, when the transparent Biden Administration allows the press to film inside the holding centers. Also we hear over and over that there is no crisis, but even some in the mainstream media are starting to wonder if we have a massive problem.

When thousands of unaccompanied minors are pouring across the border every day for the taxpayers to support, most of us would consider that a crisis. Remember also that the Homeland Security head (Alejandro Mayorkas) keeps reminding us that the border is secure.

Now, we still are hearing occasionally that the last president was at fault for this tremendous surge of immigrants. I think most of us can make up our own minds about that one. The things that we have not heard about the illegal immigrant problem are: How much it is costing taxpayers for all their basic needs? Will all those unaccompanied children's parents be allowed to walk into our country also?

No wonder the Biden Administration and some in the media want to talk about COVID-19 instead of the fiasco we have going on at our border. Everyone needs to remember 80 million people voted for this. We just need to look the other way.

STEVE EANES

Ridgeway