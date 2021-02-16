LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We have to have limits on guns in society

To the editor:

It’s a unified front: We have to do this together. Bullets do not discriminate. All we want is a safe environment for our young adults and kids and everybody to live.

We need sensible gun control laws here in Martinsville Virginia and Henry County -- gun reform. Do a March for Our Lives.

We have to be the change in what we want to see good in this town, this city, this world.

Me and my daughters, my son’s family, want to make a change that this does not happen to anybody else’s son, daughter or family member again.

Gun control is a way to limit the amount of shootings that keep happening too frequently around us, and assault weapons do not need to be in the hands of any civilian at all. They are not necessary.

And no one should be able to purchase any gun until age 21, with having every person take a mental health check and background check before purchase of any gun.

SHARIKA CRAWFORD

Axton

The writer' son, Jeremiah Turner, recently was shot to death.