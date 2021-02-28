LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must wield power of our votes

To the editor:
On Feb. 11 Rep. Raskin spoke before a jury of colleagues from the Senate who were tasked with determining the culpability of former President Donald J. Trump for inciting the riots and invasion of the Capitol, on Jan. 6. Raskin concluded his remarks and the prosecution’s case with these words paraphrased from the writings of Thomas Paine and later read aloud to George Washington’s battle-weary troops gathered on the banks of the Delaware River when they preparing an attack on British forces during the American Revolution:
"These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value.”
Paine’s clarion call for courage and conviction in the face of great resistance rings true today. The prosecution’s case against Trump, while well organized and factually-sound, faced an uphill battle against a cadre of Republican senators, fearful of offending Trump’s electoral base and risking their political lives and their physical safety. Sadly, these same politicians have failed over the past four years to stand up consistently to an autocratic, morally deficient president in Donald Trump. They have joined him in undermining the rule of law and the security of the electoral process.
Yes, these are times that try our souls. It remains for us as voters to demand a higher standard of words and actions than have been demonstrated so far by many of our legislators. Conspiracy theories and lies based on xenophobic beliefs have no place in the debates and resultant legislation engaged in and promoted by our legislators.
Today, like the revolutionaries at our nations founding, we face daunting challenges. We must use the power of our votes to secure a safe, fair and productive republic.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway