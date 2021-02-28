LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must wield power of our votes

To the editor:

On Feb. 11 Rep. Raskin spoke before a jury of colleagues from the Senate who were tasked with determining the culpability of former President Donald J. Trump for inciting the riots and invasion of the Capitol, on Jan. 6. Raskin concluded his remarks and the prosecution’s case with these words paraphrased from the writings of Thomas Paine and later read aloud to George Washington’s battle-weary troops gathered on the banks of the Delaware River when they preparing an attack on British forces during the American Revolution:

"These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value.”