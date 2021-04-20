LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to control the influx of immigrants

I’m writing concerning the recent influx of illegal immigrants that President Biden seems to be encouraging to come to this country. He must have a screw loose or either a quart low for letting all those people come here on the taxpayer’s money. It would be another thing if he, Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and all that bunch were paying for it. We have enough people hurting in this country with all the erratic weather and the so-called virus. You take care of your own first always.