LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to control the influx of immigrants
To the editor:

I’m writing concerning the recent influx of illegal immigrants that President Biden seems to be encouraging to come to this country. He must have a screw loose or either a quart low for letting all those people come here on the taxpayer’s money. It would be another thing if he, Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and all that bunch were paying for it. We have enough people hurting in this country with all the erratic weather and the so-called virus. You take care of your own first always.

If the USA wanted to really help these people, send someone to educate and someone to help control the crimes and by all means a train load of birth-control pills. Money doesn’t always solve the problems. Common sense sure helps, but  there seems like a shortage of that now a days.

Well, before Biden gets out of office, we the people are going to wish that we had a stronger-minded person in the White House. We won’t even recognize this country in a couple of years.

JUDY M. REYNOLDS

Chatham

