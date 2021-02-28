 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to pray to end this plague
To the editor:

All you hear on TV is about the virus. So many people can’t get the shots. What is the problem?

You don’t hear too much about children who are depressed. The children can’t go to school to be with their friends. Who wants to look at internet screen all day? Children need some help with their school work. Ask the children.

What are the schools for? If the children can’t go to school, something is wrong. People go to crowded stores, beaches and other places.

I hope the virus is soon over. We all need to pray. Maybe the virus is a plague. The virus being worldwide makes some people wonder is it because the world has become so wicked? May God help us all.

If you read the Old Testament in the Bible, you will read about plagues. May God help USA.

ANNE STEWART

Bassett

