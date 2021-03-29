 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should be inspired by these words
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should be inspired by these words

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

This devotion written by John Donne an English scholar, soldier and poet living in London during the 1600s speaks truth to each of us as we face the onslaught of the deadly virus that we call COVID-19:

No man is an island,

Entire of itself,

Every man is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thy friend's

Or of thine own were:

Any man's death diminishes me,

Because I am involved in mankind,

And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;

It tolls for thee.

We are from birth communal, nursing and comforting in our mothers’ arms. We live, learn, work and worship with others in family units and within neighborhoods, counties, states, and the United States. We are global in our trade and security needs.

It follows that the choices that each of us makes to continue to follow guidance on masking, hand-washing and social distancing while willingly seeking-out and submitting to a growing selection of vaccines designed to reduce the need to hospitalize and ventilate infected patients in ICUs and reduce the death count will indeed impact ourselves and those around us worldwide.

Do your part. Make the choices that promise to help reduce the spread of this virus. You have a part to play in defeating this pandemic. Step up and play it responsibly.

CAROL MEYER

Ridgeway

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MY WORD: Give me liberty, or give me death
Letters

MY WORD: Give me liberty, or give me death

Editor’s note: Tuesday, March 23, marks the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s famed “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” speech to the Second Virginia Revolutionary Convention, which met at St. John’s Church in Richmond. We share this excerpt:

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward
Letters

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward

With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert