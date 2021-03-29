LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should be inspired by these words

To the editor:

This devotion written by John Donne an English scholar, soldier and poet living in London during the 1600s speaks truth to each of us as we face the onslaught of the deadly virus that we call COVID-19:

No man is an island,

Entire of itself,

Every man is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thy friend's

Or of thine own were:

Any man's death diminishes me,

Because I am involved in mankind,

And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;

It tolls for thee.