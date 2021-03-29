LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should be inspired by these words

To the editor:
This devotion written by John Donne an English scholar, soldier and poet living in London during the 1600s speaks truth to each of us as we face the onslaught of the deadly virus that we call COVID-19:
No man is an island,
Entire of itself,
Every man is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less.
As well as if a promontory were.
As well as if a manor of thy friend's
Or of thine own were:
Any man's death diminishes me,
Because I am involved in mankind,
And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;
It tolls for thee.
We are from birth communal, nursing and comforting in our mothers’ arms. We live, learn, work and worship with others in family units and within neighborhoods, counties, states, and the United States. We are global in our trade and security needs.
It follows that the choices that each of us makes to continue to follow guidance on masking, hand-washing and social distancing while willingly seeking-out and submitting to a growing selection of vaccines designed to reduce the need to hospitalize and ventilate infected patients in ICUs and reduce the death count will indeed impact ourselves and those around us worldwide.
Do your part. Make the choices that promise to help reduce the spread of this virus. You have a part to play in defeating this pandemic. Step up and play it responsibly.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway