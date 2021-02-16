LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should do better about 'solidarity' this time

Sunday's "Our Word" column ("OUR WORDS: A structure from which to build solidarity," Feb. 7) sent me on a memory trip back to a time when Kim Adkins was mayor of Martinsville. She had the temerity to hold a Civil Rights Commission development plan, with the aim of improving race relations and giving all city residents an equal voice in running our government.

Although I can't remember the year or the exact name of the group convened to do this, I was a member and was duly disappointed when Kim's idea was blown out of the water by the council. We had hoped this project might give our little city a distinguishing identity of progressivism that only could add to our growth, while answering the historical dissatisfaction from citizens of color.