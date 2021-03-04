LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What happened to victims at the Capitol?

To the editor:

Just a thought. President Biden made comments about gun control on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting. One if his points was to institute universal background checks. Just wanted to point out that the Parkland shooter purchased his weapons from a federally licensed dealer and was subject to a background check. Is the president's proposal to change the background check, or just another worthless suggestion to prevent law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional rights?

On another note, the news and others, including letter writers to this publication, have reported that there were five deaths associated with the event that happened at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. If you do the research, you will learn that Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot by security personnel inside the Capitol building. No charges have been filed, and the identity of the security personnel that fired the fatal shot has not been made public. Babbitt was not armed and was in a large group of people that included uniformed police.

Again, she was unarmed and was shot by an unknown security officer. Her death has gone without fanfare, demonstration, riot or further property damage. Should we start a chant "unarmed don't shoot"?