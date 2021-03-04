LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What happened to victims at the Capitol?

To the editor:
Just a thought. President Biden made comments about gun control on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting. One if his points was to institute universal background checks. Just wanted to point out that the Parkland shooter purchased his weapons from a federally licensed dealer and was subject to a background check. Is the president's proposal to change the background check, or just another worthless suggestion to prevent law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional rights?
On another note, the news and others, including letter writers to this publication, have reported that there were five deaths associated with the event that happened at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. If you do the research, you will learn that Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot by security personnel inside the Capitol building. No charges have been filed, and the identity of the security personnel that fired the fatal shot has not been made public. Babbitt was not armed and was in a large group of people that included uniformed police.
Again, she was unarmed and was shot by an unknown security officer. Her death has gone without fanfare, demonstration, riot or further property damage. Should we start a chant "unarmed don't shoot"?
Of the other reported deaths, two individuals died as the result of medical emergencies, unrelated to any violence, and the Capitol Police officer man that reports stated was killed by blunt force trauma actually died after the incident.
I don't make light of the deaths that occurred that day, but I also don't understand that a publication that claims to be "The voice of the community for 132 years" can stand for inaccurate information making it to print. I receive the paper and do not anticipate stopping my subscription, but it is because we like the coupons and comics. The rest of it either cleans my car windows or is used for kindling in my wood stove.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville
EDITOR'S NOTE: Victims of the Jan. 6 insurrection show that Ashli Babbitt was shot by security personnel, the Capitol police officer was beaten and sprayed and died after collapsing at his station, one protestor appears to have been crushed by the mob, and other two had medical events at the scene, one known to be a heart attack. All remain under investigation.