LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why aren't supervisors more vocal on COVID-19?

To the editor:

It has been several days since the Henry County Board of Supervisors met, and I am wondering whether I would get a statement from the board about its position on COVID-19 in the community.

Several questions that remain unanswered are:

Who is the chairman/leader of the COVID-19 Task Force for the area?

What is status of the supplies, supposedly, sent to the county for distribution -- through churches and non-profits for the benefits of low-income -- to hard-pressed citizens who maybe struggling?

Why is it there is no official expression of any kind when it comes to COVID-19 and deaths in our community? What is there to show that the county cares?

Why not expressed concern and support for families who have lost loved ones? With the stresses and pain, you mean to tell me the county through its official representatives have nothing to say to the families? Or, am I to assume there is no issue to be concerned about?

Does the county -- represented by its chairman and county administrator -- share sentiment or not "that the citizens deserve better and complete information"? I would like to see you explain your position in the "public square."