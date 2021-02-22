LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why no trash pickup in city on Friday?

I would like to address this to the Martinsville City Council: I know the weather was to blame for the trash pick-up cancellation on Thursday (Feb. 18), but there is no reason you couldn't have picked it up on the following Friday like you do on holidays. Do we have to wait until next Thursday for our trash to be picked up?

We pay for this service, and it should be done accordingly. Will we get a small refund for not being picked up for that week.(I think not). By the way, the temperature is supposed to get up to almost 60 this week. Hope no one from out of town comes to visit, or we will be know as Stinky City