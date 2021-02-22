 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why no trash pickup in city on Friday?
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why no trash pickup in city on Friday?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I would like to address this to the Martinsville City Council: I know the weather was to blame for the trash pick-up cancellation on Thursday (Feb. 18), but there is no reason you couldn't have picked it up on the following Friday like you do on holidays. Do we have to wait until next Thursday for our trash to be picked up?

We pay for this service, and it should be done accordingly. Will we get a small refund for not being picked up for that week.(I think not). By the way, the temperature is supposed to get up to almost 60 this week. Hope no one from out of town comes to visit, or we will be know as Stinky City

DONNA ACUNA-RIVERA

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert