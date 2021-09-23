Letter's author doesn't really know Bible

That judgment was going to transcend the ages from Able (pre-Mosaic) to the prophets. I doubt that Tymn is a trained linguist, but I’m seeing that he is a poor Bible student.

In closing Tymn says, “Let me suggest that Hell is a ‘fire of the mind’…”

He can suggest that all he wants, but he gave no Scripture citation for proof. Someone could “suggest” that Hell is living in California, but is that what the Bible said?

Tymn finds himself at odds with Jesus’ statement in Matthew 5:29: “And if thy right eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.”

Tymn’s article is a classic example of why the religious community is in the awful shape that it is: loads of opinion with next to no Bible. When Tymn and others like him do ever actually bring up the Bible, it is so they can say, “The Bible says that, but that’s not what the Bible means.”

For instance in his second to last paragraph he just throws out, “Hell is not eternal.” No scripture for proof. It’s as if our brains are supposed to go “poof” and we change our thinking based off of Tymn's say-so.

I think I will stick with Jesus’ say-so: “And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal" (Matt. 25:46). Maybe Tymn can try again and answer my original question this time.

