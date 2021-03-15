LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Speedway vaccination a 'well-oiled machine'

To the editor:

Let’s face it: We don’t hear a lot of good news these days. Bad news dominates the headlines while good news is often overlooked or understated. Almost daily we read, this company “blew it” or this government agency “was grossly unprepared”.

Well on March 12 I witnessed and participated in a demonstration of excellent planning and execution of a plan to vaccinate as many as possible at our own Martinsville Speedway. Everyone involved was courteous, efficient, and determined. I drove into the Speedway expecting a frustrating experience but was delighted to see such a “well-oiled machine” at work.

There was excellent traffic control, pre-check-in, needle-in-arm and post-check-out. I was impressed to say the least.

Many thanks to Sovah Health, Martinsville Speedway, VDH, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Public Safety, and all the volunteers who assisted. I am probably missing someone, but kudos to all that made the operation possible.

JAMIE MINISH

Collinsvile