Liberals are destroying our country

To the editor:

I was just wondering if the supposedly 81 million Biden voters out there were having any buyer's remorse. This country is turning into the laughing stock of the world for the fiasco in Afghanistan and the tragedy unfolding in that nation.

Our free world leader is coming out and obviously reading his prepared statements then runs to his hiding place. We have thousands of immigrants pouring across our southern borders every day, gas prices soaring, inflation ramping higher, many products costing Americans more and the list continues to grow. Now, the Democrats want to spend $3.5 trillion to run us even further into debt and of course all for our own good .

My guess is also that we have many hardcore liberals out there who would say that this country is still better off with Dementia Joe than Donald Trump. When people are blinded by ideology, it is easy to see why this country is so divided.

Regional newspapers and others rag on Congressmen Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline. They want this region run by more liberals. These people were voted in by our area voters, and we approve of their job performance in spite of the negative press they receive.