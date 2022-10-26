Main-Schneider: Turner is dependable, helpful

To the editor:

I am asking for Martinsville citizens to consider voting for Danny Turner for Martinsville City Council. Danny has helped me in so many ways to promote my bakery this year. Last November he drove my bakery van in the Martinsville Christmas Parade, and on Dec. 7 we delivered gift baskets to the four living World War II veterans, John McCain, Ed Linker, Cawley Stine and Houston Smith, thanking them for their service. On Christmas Day we provided bread for Richard's Dinner, and Danny delivered over 120 Christmas meals across the city and three counties using the Rising Sun van.

In early March he organized a Ukraine cookie sale to raise money for the Red Cross and Ukraine relieve efforts that raised $2,500. The next month he purchased 200 Rising Sun cookies and gave them away at local restaurants to out-of-town race fans thanking them for coming to the race at Martinsville Speedway. Councilman Turner has also bought at least five cakes to give away at ribbon-cuttings for small businesses and if I need a driver to help make deliveries he is just a call away.

I am voting for Danny Turner for City Council and I hope you will too.

Darla Main-Schneider

Martinsville