Many questions about county budget

To the editor:
Henry County's proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 raises questions. County Administrator Tim Hall believes it is acceptable to use the 1% school tax for 5-year-old debt service instead of “improved or new facilities.” Taxpayers must ask his/her elected supervisor the following questions:
- Since the debt service on Meadowview was $650,418 in 2016/17, why take $2.6 million from the 1% tax? What will the $2.6 million pay? Did debt service increase when it was refinanced in March 2021? How much is the new debt service? Is Hall trying to pay the debt sooner? While a worthy goal, why take from funds that are intended to purchase “improved or new facilities”?
- In 2015, Henry County funded public schools at 21.3% of the total budget. Why in 2016 and 2017 did Henry County reduce its share to 19.7%? Why in 2018 did the county give 19.2%? Will the county reduce this number further?
- How has the General Fund risen from $34,736,816 to $48,657,422 in the last two years?
- How did the General Fund Unassigned Balance increase from $22,635,514 to $33,326,867 in the same time?
- Why will reversion increase taxes? Sharing should save. How much will the county gain from city residents? Why can’t city tax rates reduce to county rates? Does Hall choose to blame reversion to raise taxes?
Will you protest to state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville), who advocated for the 1% school tax? Will you write your delegate in the General Assembly – Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin) or Del. Les Adams (R-Chatham)? Will you write state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin)?