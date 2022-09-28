Martin: Bowles flip-flops over reversion

To the editor:

Flip Flop Season is not over, folks!

The flip flop award this year must go to Vice Mayor [Jennifer] Bowles! She now says she supports the citizens right to vote on reversion. For the last year or more can anyone point out anywhere she has ever made that statement before now?

At the Senate hearings for Senate Bill 85 giving the citizens the right to vote she appears via Zoom to speak against the bill, clearly stating, “I do not support this bill.” Video is available on Senate website for anyone to see.

Did she speak out against taxpayer dollars being spent on lobbyists being hired to prevent the bill from being passed? In any meeting or public forum can anyone find her speaking out for the citizens right to vote until now?

Around mid-August it was announced that the right to vote would not be on ballot this year because it was tied up in court filings (by City Council); the deadline had passed to get it on ballot this year. Well in an article in the Henry County [Enterprise] on Sept. 2, there is the revelation that she now supports the citizens right to vote on reversion! Right after it was announced it would not be on ballot and just a few weeks from early voting, Vice Mayor Bowles has a change of heart and now supports the right to vote. Ladies and gentlemen, that is a classic political flip flop to generate votes.

Absolutely nothing personal against the vice mayor; this issue just amazed me from the beginning. Imagine a City Council that has fought every step of the way for their citizens to not have a vote on their own future. But now they want those same citizens to vote for them. Imagine that.

Mary Martin

Martinsville