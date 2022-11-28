Martin: Dogs tied out are mistreated

To the editor:

I've had dogs all my life. Sometimes I have to move my dog to get into my bed when she has her own.

I cannot say that for some dogs in the city. They are tied or chained to a tree. This breaks my heart. When a dog barks and barks and barks something is wrong. Does the owner check to see why the dog is barking? Do they care? Do they care if the neighbors are getting annoyed or what time it is?

For you responsible pet owners, your dog is outside 24/7, in the heat and in the cold. You give them water once a day and feed them once a day. Guess it is a status symbol for you to have a dog.

Your neighbors can call animal control. The phone number for animal control is on the city’s website. Don’t particularly care for the snake on the website. Your neighbor can call the non-emergency number. If the police or Animal Control comes to your home, they will ask you to put the dog inside. If you wait 15 minutes you can put the dog back outside. You can call 911 after 10 p.m.

Now that it’s cold, what about straw or cedar chips for your dog? The city has ordinances about dogs. How long you can keep a dog tied up outside? If it's too hot or too cold for your dog to be outside. Having to have city tags? I wonder how many dogs in the city have tags?

For you responsible pet owners, in your warm home, how about throwing your dog a bone? Hope you sleep well on these cold nights while your dog barks.

I wonder what kind of ordinances the city has about owning a snake.

Jane Martin

Martinsville