Martin: Enjoying retirement

To the editor:

Determination, motivation and communication are three elements to help one succeed.

I picked my grandson up from practice; he's JV quarterback for the Magna Vista Warriors. I asked him what made him want to be quarterback -- he said, "my brother." His brother, Dryus Hairston, was quarterback at Magna Vista. The last three years of school he started as varsity quarterback Marcus "MJ" Scott Jr. has a brother, Asante Scott, who plas as one of his wide receivers. He's an eighth-grader at Laurel Park Middle -- also plays basketball. Ironically MJ and Dryus wore the same No. 2 jersey.

I get front row seats watching them practice in their mom's back yard.

Not only does Dryus work with his brother, he's also a mentor to other neighborhood kids.

As I stand on the fence watching the kids play with my aching knees I'm joined by my son Carlos Santana Morris. He was a star football player for Magna Vista in the '90s. He was defensive end so he teaches my grandson how to avoid the ends. What a way to enjoy retirement. We collect and restore Nissan Z cars. So everything is not about football. Another way of enjoying life with my boys. For years I've sold NASCAR collectibles. Martinsville Riverside Flea Market.

Sanford Martin

Henry County