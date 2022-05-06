Martin: Patience brings the good in life

To the editor:

When you ask God for things, you have to be patient and wait for time.

I said when I retire I wanted a red sports car and an SUV to carry my grandkids. I have those now.

Let me tell you what motivates me the most. I live with my 94-year-old mother. She has 15 living kids, and she has survived COVID-19. And thank God, so far I haven't had it myself.

My son received a lengthy, unjust prison sentence. I didn't stop fighting. Now he's home.

The most rewarding part of my life is to be able to have conversations with my mom and share memories. On most days she is very bright.

As far back as we know, we were taught you have to do the right thing to get blessings. Anything we do wrong at some point we're going to reap. It's better to reap from doing good than wrong.

Now I think more about how my actions might affect my kids and grandkids. My parent always told me, don't let the devil trick you. As you grow older you will relate to all that.

In 2011 I came here from Detroit to visit. My father talked to me and told me they needed my help. That was a surprise coming from a man that had a lot of pride and dignity. I took care when he needed me. He passed in 2015.

I don't try to impress no one, but I'm intelligent enough to understand, without my parents I wouldn't be here.

Sanford Martin

Martinsville

