Martin: Rawls and Jones would represent you

I just don't know if I need to get flip flops or running shoes for Councilman [Danny] Turner and Councilwoman [Jennifer] Bowles. Flip-flopping at the eleventh hour or running from their records seems to be the norm! Now Councilman Turner supports your right to vote on reversion next year. Well for the last year and a half he has voted to spend whatever is necessary to keep you from voting. He now agrees if you give him four more years, you might get a voice in a year. Note in his letter he refers to the General Assembly to make improvements in the legislation. Hint, hint: more lobbying, more money to destroy the legislation that gives you the right to vote is my guess. He also defers to the "wild false claims being advanced now" I ask what false claims are being made? Did you vote to dissolve the city school system and school board? Yes you did. Did you vote to stop the efforts of the citizens to have the right to vote on reversion? Yes you did.