Martin: Too much done secretly with reversion

To the editor:

Excellent letter from M-HC Clergy Caucus ["Reversion oversight murky," Jan. 21]. Also excellent article by Bill Wyatt on [Henry] county resolution supporting the right to vote on reversion ["County supports reversion bills," Jan. 21].

Mr. [Robert] Bullington of the VML (Virginia Municipal League) mentions this sets a "dangerous precedent." Why in the world is allowing the citizens of Martinsville a vote "dangerous?" Want to know what is a "dangerous precedent?" Allowing a city council and their attorney to "dissolve" an entire school system! This tactic has never been used before in any reversion in Virginia and should not be allowed now.

[Martinsville] Mayor [Kathy] Lawson mentions that the County offering them opportunity to get on board by having a deputy deliver the request is merely a photo op! Well, dang, Mayor, we have to wonder how a reporter mysteriously happened to know about the city’s own photo op with the same thing!? Now that's a photo op!

Too much has been done behind closed doors on reversion from the beginning to the end. The citizens of Martinsville deserve better. If your city council does not support your right to vote, every one of them should be voted out of office. They obviously have a self-serving agenda and not the best interest of all the citizens and businesses. City residents contact Senator [Bill] Stanley and Delegate [Danny] Marshall and get your voices heard to allow you to vote. Ball is in your court. Hope it remains a Martinsville High School ball.

Mary Martin

Martinsville

