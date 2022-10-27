Martin: Vote for Rawls and Jones

To the editor:

A city manager does not have to communicate with Council on employment policy changes. Surely he would when it affects Council? Now Council is worried that the public thinks this is politically motivated! Yes, we do, because it is.

The famous "October Surprise" and "Swift Boating" are classic political moves to eliminate another candidate when the incumbent is in fear of losing. Conflict of interest is irrelevant to this issue. Unless he had a majority of votes, he couldn't change a thing. And this council is a big time 4 to 1 vote! Miss [City Council Member Jennifer] Bowles explains the hierarchy in animated detail that looks somewhat like "Itsy Bitsy Spider" (smile). So the conflict of interest assertion is moot.

Mr. [City Council Member Danny] Turner and Miss Bowles have voted to abolish the city school system and school board (abolish: formally put an end to a system). They have no defense to this. They have put all control of your child's education in someone else's hands.

This Council has disrespected the very citizens they are elected to represent by spending millions to keep them from voting for their own future. Yes, I still give Miss Bowles the flip-flop award of the year on this! Time to do something new and different for the citizens. Twenty years combined service between Miss Bowles and Mr. Turner, and this is their representation for you.

Vote for Aaron Rawls and LC Jones for true representation and to save your school system.

Mary Martin

Martinsville