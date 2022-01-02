Martin: Who asked Who What and When?

To the editor:

Eric Monday stated in a Dec. 16 Bulletin article that he had an officer deliver the city council response to BOS [the Henry County Board of Supervisors] to "drive home the point." Well he certainly did, the point being he is an arrogant, pompous bully (just my opinion). No wonder negotiations didn't go so well! Now he also states he "received repeated assurances that the BOS would approve the VSA." From whom did he receive those repeated assurances? I would like to know.

Now we have Tim Hall assuring the BOS that he had consulted with state and legal officials regarding his intended use of half of the money generated through the new tax for the schools (Bulletin, Dec. 30). One can assume George Lyle was at least one of the "legal officials" since he is the BOS attorney, but the question to get answers to now is from what state officials did Mr. Hall get his green go ahead light?

It would appear that the City Council and the BOS are being run by their Administration instead of the people that elected them. It is this tax payers opinion that both sides needs new legal council coming into the New Year. Perhaps reconsideration by Council on who that "Town Manager" should be? Elections have consequences. Both Council and BOS perhaps need to do due diligence and do more investigating on their own.

Mary Martin

Martinsville