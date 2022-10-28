Mei: Vote for Rawls and Jones

To the editor:

Unless you live under a rock, you know we are in the midst of the most intense election season for local office in recent memory. There are serious and pressing issues at stake, the greatest being that of reversion, but that is not the only issue.

I am not here to sell you on or against reversion. Instead, I want to focus on why this season has been one of tremendous feeling, import, and intensity. It’s no coincidence that citizens have come out in droves to support candidates who represent fresh perspectives, a sense of renewal and growth, and the need for change.

These citizens represent an impressive coalition, composed of new residents in our community, those who once lived here and returned, and those who have lived here for decades - yet know something is not quite right.

To quote a famous author, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”

You all know this. You all feel it. You have felt it for quite some time. This current situation is simply not working. Our relationships with our partners and friends in the County are in tatters, our resources and abilities to leverage our strengths aren’t utilized efficiently, and we litigate any conflict that emerges with a speed that would make Roy Cohn spin in his grave.

I am throwing my chips in with candidates who create positive coalitions, who inspire others to get engaged, and who tell us not what we can’t do, but all that we can.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I ask you to vote for Aaron Rawls and LC Jones and let’s keep this energy and momentum going. We’re all in it together, and together, we can get Martinsville jump-started into the future we all deserve.

Julian Mei

Martinsville