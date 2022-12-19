Mel Rawls: Martin's words were inappropriate

To the editor:

In regards to the article of Chad Martin speaking out "on air" ("City Council Member Chad Martin unloads on air, Dec. 18) about the goings-on of Martinsville City Council, and especially his cowardly remarks concerning Aaron Rawls, I feel I have no choice to not share my thoughts.

First, and foremost, Mr. Rawls won a fair and honest election, the people have spoken; therefore to disparage the leading vote-getter is nothing less than poor sportsmanship.

Second, it appears Mr. Martin is nothing short of intimidated by Aaron's intellect and business success, which Mr. Martin can't conceive of, or even worse, doesn't respect.

Lastly, for Mr. Martin to allude to and judge any sort of lifestyle of Aaron's is certainly not relevant or worthy of discussion by anyone pretending to have an ounce of dignity, integrity, or professionalism.

Mr. Martin needs to look inward, reflect on his words, then apologize to the community at whole. Thank you.

Mel Rawls

Martinsville