 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Martinsville Bulletin is partnering with Lester Building Supply who are sponsoring 206 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Mel Rawls: Martin's words were inappropriate

  • 0

To the editor:

In regards to the article of Chad Martin speaking out "on air" ("City Council Member Chad Martin unloads on air, Dec. 18) about the goings-on of Martinsville City Council, and especially his cowardly remarks concerning Aaron Rawls, I feel I have no choice to not share my thoughts.

First, and foremost, Mr. Rawls won a fair and honest election, the people have spoken; therefore to disparage the leading vote-getter is nothing less than poor sportsmanship.

Second, it appears Mr. Martin is nothing short of intimidated by Aaron's intellect and business success, which Mr. Martin can't conceive of, or even worse, doesn't respect.

Lastly, for Mr. Martin to allude to and judge any sort of lifestyle of Aaron's is certainly not relevant or worthy of discussion by anyone pretending to have an ounce of dignity, integrity, or professionalism.

People are also reading…

Mr. Martin needs to look inward, reflect on his words, then apologize to the community at whole. Thank you.

Mel Rawls

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert