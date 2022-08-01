Merchant: Current group of justices threaten democracy

I recently heard someone say that Trump hijacked the Republican Party. Is that an accurate description of what has taken place since 2016? Did Donald Trump somehow corrupt the noble GOP and bend it to his will? Or is he merely the manifest essence of his party, the fruit of the poisonous tree?

In one important way, Trump clearly brought to fruition plans hatched long before anyone dreamed the six-time bankrupt business man, and “reality” show star, could ever aspire to any office, much less the presidency. And this achievement was accomplished not because Trump hijacked the GOP, but because he did its bidding. In fact, he played the role of Santa Claus and delivered the toys Republicans had long coveted. It was like Christmas to the GOP. It was bad news for America.

I’m talking about the appointment of three Supreme Court justices, of course! But before we discuss these appointments, let us remember the appointment President Obama didn’t get to make. In 2016 Antonin Scalia died and left a vacancy on the Supreme Court that the president had the right, by law and by custom, to fill. Mitch McConnell made it clear to Obama that Republicans would band together and reject any candidate that the president might propose. The proffered reason was that Obama was nearing the end of his second term, and the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice should be postponed until after the presidential election. There was no law or precedent to justify this maneuver; it was a power play, pure and simple. In fact it might be thought of as a coup, the wresting of power away from legitimate government authority.

President Obama had approximately 8 months left in office when McConnell threw his block. Trump had 38 days left in office when his nominee, Amy Barrett, was rushed through and confirmed as Supreme Court justice. The hypocrisy was stunning. But again Trump only played the expected role the GOP decreed.

So let’s take a look at the bench the Republican Party has wrought. We have Clarence Thomas thanks to George H. W. Bush. George W. Bush nominated John Roberts and Samuel Alito. (Consider that he lost the popular election by over a half million votes, yet due to our antiquated Electoral College system, became president and made two lifetime appointments to the bench.) Trump dumped the following on us: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett. (Again, consider that Trump lost the popular vote by 2.87 million votes; and yet this one-term president made three lifetime appointments to the bench.)

And what has this core of reactionary Supreme Court Justices accomplished so far? They have undermined our health: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. They have undermined health, clean air and attempts to reduce fossil fuels: West Virginia v. EPA. They have undermined the separation of church and state: Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. And for the next session, the Supreme Court will hear the Independent Legislative Clause case out of North Carolina that could give states the ability to throw out results in federal elections. So long, Democracy! So long, the American Experiment.

Our democracy is under attack by this rogue group of Supreme Court justices chosen by Republicans. To some it may not matter. Perhaps it will only seem significant when, in the future contraceptives are banned, or perhaps when Social Security is ended. In any case, it is important to understand that this is the work of the Republican Party, and not simply the machinations of its worst president.