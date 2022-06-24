Merchant: To Grandma, the choice would be clear

Back in the '70’s my wife and I lived in New York for about a year. Quite a few relatives from Virginia came to visit, and we did our best to show them the sights. However, Grandma had only one sight in mind. She wanted to visit Hyde Park, the home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. This took a bit more effort than going to see the Empire State Building, but we made the two-hour trip north to Hyde Park for Grandma’s sake.

She loved him, as did most people of her generation, at least those of modest means. This is the man who pulled us out of financial ruin, reigned in cutthroat capitalism and created programs that helped unemployed, dispirited, desperately poor Americans survive the Great Depression. The Worker’s Progress Administration provided millions with employment while rebuilding the nation. And the Social Security Act provided American workers the opportunity to enjoy old age free from poverty.

Not everyone agreed with the policies of FDR. Out-going President Herbert Hoover essentially advised Roosevelt to do nothing and let the Depression roll on. Wall Street and big business labeled him a socialist. The super-wealthy called him a “traitor to his class.” Prescott Bush, father of former Republican Vice President and President George H. W. Bush, was reported to have said, “The only man I truly hated lies buried in Hyde Park.”

What strikes me now is how clearly Grandma and folks of that generation understood that the Democratic Party had their interests at heart. The picture has become muddied since then, because the Republican Party became very adept at convincing working class and middle class Americans to vote against their own self-interest. Richard Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” was devastatingly successful at picking up Southern white voters by appealing to racism. And when it finally became politically problematic to overtly exploit bigotry, there was a whole tackle box of lures at the ready. Guns, abortion, and immigration are “hot buttons” Republicans push ad nauseam; and today these divisive topics are accompanied by dangerous ideas, such as “replacement theory,” and widespread lies about voter fraud.

Consider that the first business of the Trump administration was a tax cut for big business and the super-wealthy. Contrast that with Biden’s first priority, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which put money in the pockets of ordinary citizens reeling from the pandemic, and which has helped to put people back to work. To me, this crystallizes the difference between the Republican and Democratic parties.

There are those who will say that the Biden administration has failed to manage the economy, but only those incapable of reviewing the past and understanding cause and effect. As President Obama inherited an economy wrecked by the subprime mortgage meltdown, President Biden inherited an economy devastated by the pandemic. Now oil and gas prices are peaking because of Russian aggression. Supply chain problems and spiraling energy costs are issues worldwide, but America is in a better position to work through these issues than most nations.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt became president at the lowest point in our nation’s history. His “New Deal” policies were not always immediately successful, but no one doubted that his administration was laser focused on pulling America out of the mire. Today the decision is as obvious as it was then. We can move forward against all obstacles with President Biden and the Democratic Party, or we can emulate Herbert Hoover and Prescott Bush and do nothing except criticize the efforts of others. To Grandma the choice would be clear.

My Word is an open forum for Martinsville Bulletin readers to share their ideas. Submission is the same as with letters to the editor.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.