Merchant: We must protect the republic

It’s important to understand that everything Trump has done is straight out of the autocrat’s playbook: 1. Create an “Us vs. Them” mentality by stigmatizing the “Other,” which can include Mexicans, Muslims, immigrants, or any other scapegoat deemed useful. 2. Undermine faith in the press, while spreading lies, conspiracy theories and propaganda. Social media has made this much easier. 3. Undermine faith in elections. 4. Ignore law and custom in order to grab and hold on to power.

However, Trump is not a master magician who can hypnotize a nation into giving up on democracy. He has had abettors at every stage, important people who have signed on, believing it was in their own best interest: corrupt foreign leaders, avaricious businessmen without moral compass, and a radicalized Republican Party.

Jan. 6 really happened, and it was exactly what it appeared to be -- a coup attempt intended to thwart a legal election and establish Trump as America’s permanent leader. One hundred and forty-seven Republicans voted to overturn election results.

This was insurrection in every sense and has gone unpunished except for a number of terrorists who breached the Capitol at Trump’s instigation. And many of these have received ridiculously light sentences.