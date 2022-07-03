Meyer: Abortion bans attacks

On Friday, June 24, 2022 the Supreme Court of the United States showed its teeth on the abortion issue and voted to over- throw the 50 years of precedent on Roe-vs Wade. Several of the newest justices, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barret voted together to support the opinion of seasoned jurist, Samuel Alito who wrote: …the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their representatives.”

Many of these “people” took to the streets this past week to protest the ruling or celebrate the victory of the conservative right. Among these “people” were myself, my daughter, and my 16-year-old granddaughter. For us and some of my neighbors and former teachers, we were appalled that such a decision designed to disregard pregnancies evolving from rape, incest, and evaluations of doctors as to the inability of some woman/teens to carry a pregnancy to term could inspire a ban on abortions at the federal level. Tossing the issue of bans to state legislators almost insures a crazy quilt of legislation with women and teens struggling to figure out where to seek medical advice and treatment for forced pregnancies.

Instead, the conservative right on the Court chose to overthrow Roe vs Wade at the federal level. An ardent supporter of banning abortions, Jean Schmidt a Republican in the Ohio legislature, brushed off concerns about age of a rape victim when asked if a 13-year-old would be forced to carry to term a rapist’s child. Schmidt responded that pregnancy resulting from rape was an “opportunity” for the rape victim “ to make a determination about what she’s going to do to help that life be a productive life.” Countering Schmidt’s belief was Democratic Representative Tavia Galonski who said “ pregnancy is often traumatic and dangerous on its own… then to force rape survivors to carry a birth to term and go through childbirth is vile …and only adds to the trauma rape victims have already suffered.”

As a teacher of middle school students in the language arts curriculum, I worked with many 13-year-old girls. Their concerns revolved around after- school sports, the latest movies, how to manage acne, what to wear on dress-up day when uniforms were not required and how to get passing or even high grades and sill have fun along the way. Looking back, I cannot think of any of them who was prepared to carry a pregnancy to term either physically, mentally or emotionally. Representative Schmidt occupies a planet that ignores reality.

In November 2022 registered voters will have an opportunity to speak to their concerns about abortion bans for women at the federal level. Take these next months to ask questions of the candidates for office on how they intend to protect women from the current efforts to treat women as second- class citizens and therefore not eligible for the protection of United States government in matters of health care unlike their male counterparts. Don’t be satisfied with their initial answers. Check their voting records if they are currently in office; check on social media to get comments on issues reflecting a tendency to restrict women’s importance in society. Your due diligence before you vote may help to keep incumbents and new candidates focused on protecting all citizens regardless of gender-identity, race, social-economic and cultural differences.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

