Meyer: Another warning day

As the sun rose on May 25, 2022, Americans awoke to another “mourning day” following yet another mass shooting of innocent children this time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Lives lost that day included 19 fourth-grade children aged 9-10 years old, two of their teachers and the shooter himself.

In the days that followed this horrific mass shooting, thoughts and prayers for the victims and the survivors poured in from around the country. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott held a news conference to express his own grief and to identify and thank those in law enforcement who ultimately shot and killed the shooter. When asked how this shooting could happen even in a state where security systems had been strengthened at Texas schools under his leadership, Abbott shared the initial analysis of Texas law enforcement officers that the underlying cause was the increase in mental health problems in communities around the state. Abbott pledged increased mental health counseling services for the survivors of the shooting and for the general populace of Texas.

Thoughts and prayers and increased mental health services while certainly comforting to help reduce the pain experienced by the survivors and possibly prevent some individuals from engaging in violent use of guns, the elephant- in- the- room, not addressed by Abbott of by other like-minded political leaders is the absence of commonsense gun safety legislation. We need universal background checks and licensing that includes training in safe storage and use of fire arms and requires regular renewal as in drivers’ licensing.

Indeed, as gun owners now have access to military-style weapons designed to pulverize the bodies of enemy combatants in war, our political leaders must step-up and pass gun safety legislation now. Our very lives depend on it.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

